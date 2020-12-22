Man pleads guilty to killing wife, leads police to her remains in South Florida

David Anthony, 44, accepted a plea deal in the death of his wife, Gretchen Anthony, and led investigators to her body. (Image: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A Florida man has been convicted of killing his estranged wife, who went missing earlier this year.

The Palm Beach Post reports 44-year-old David Anthony pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and kidnapping. His plea agreement calls for 38 years in prison.

As part of the deal with prosecutors, Anthony had to tell authorities where he dumped his wife’s remains after killing her in March.

Later Monday, investigators found the remains of what they believe are Gretchen Anthony about 3 miles from her Jupiter home.

Officials say security-camera footage, neighbors’ testimonies and other evidence connected David Anthony to his wife’s death and disappearance.