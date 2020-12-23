College baseball player’s body found in South Florida apartment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police in Florida are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old college baseball player.

The body of Derek Becker was found Sunday in an apartment near the Keiser University campus in West Palm Beach.

Police are releasing few details about the case.

In a statement, Keiser University CEO and Chancellor Arthur Keiser said Becker attended the school’s flagship campus and played on the Seahawk baseball team. Becker attended Cohoes High School near Albany, New York. Keiser

Coach Brook Fordyce said Becker was a standout baseball player and an exceptional friend and associate. An investigation continues.