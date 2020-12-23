Daredevil drivers perform late-night illegal stunts on I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The roar of car engines and the screeching of tires recently took over an area of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County.

Daredevil drivers left circular skid-mark patterns of rubber on the highway. Several volcano firework fountains exploded. The tires also emitted smoke from the friction.

Jonathan Sanchez said the group turned all of I-95′s southbound lanes into a car stunt thrill show. Traffic was at a standstill near northwest 79th Street, so he and others were forced to use the Express Lanes.

Sanchez said he was on his way home at about 11 p.m. on a Sunday. The drivers had a crowd of followers. Some had gotten out of their cars to watch. He said the road was closed for about 15 minutes.

“It seems like a big trend with the car people,” said Sanchez, who uses I-95 regularly, and said that he has been stuck in traffic this way before.

Videos on social media show similar stunts on public roads in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the groups are part of car clubs and investigators are watching them closely.

Sanchez said he is worried that their reckless use of the roads could be putting people in danger.

“Someone could have been sick or on the way to the hospital. I don’t think these guys understand the consequences that could happen when you are doing things like this,” Sanchez said.

Another video that concerned authorities show drivers blocked the intersection of South Pointe Drive and Washington Avenue to perform daring maneuvers in South Beach. The noise echoed through the buildings. There was gridlock there too.

FHP troopers are asking the drivers who belong to these car clubs to remember that the behavior on the videos can result in criminal charges and vehicle seizures.