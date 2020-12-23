Beware of Grinch network of porch pirates in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – The Grinch has a network of porch pirates who are out there stealing Christmas gifts from homes and apartments in Miami-Dade County, police said.

In North Miami, Cmdr. Kessler Brooks said officers arrested one of them but he is warning there are more out there.

In Miami, the Grinch fled in a red scooter after stealing a package from an apartment on Northwest 19th Avenue and 16th Street in Allapattah. He did so just seconds after the delivery.

The victim in this case was a father. Inside the box, there were Christmas gifts for his two little boys.

Surveillance video shows a man who is accused of attempting to steal packages on Wednesday from a home in Miami Beach. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

In Miami Beach, the Grinch was wearing an Eagle One black hoodie on Tuesday in Alton Road near 56th Street.

Brooks said it is important that victims file police reports because this helps police officers to return the stolen packages when a thief gets caught. He is asking anyone with information about the network to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.