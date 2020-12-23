Miami man busted after baggies of drugs fall out of pants in Keys, deputy’s report says

Travis Bolton Holton of Miami told Monroe County Sheriff's deputies that the sandwich baggies that fell from his pants contained two ounces of Molly.

GRASSY KEY, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested in the Florida Keys after a traffic stop over a license plate led to sheriff’s deputies finding two baggies of amphetamines after they fell from the man’s pants.

Travis Bernard Holton, 44, was arrested in Grassy Key after a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped Holton due to the license plate on the Ford Fusion he was driving not being illuminated.

According to the deputy’s report, Holton was stopped at 9:33 p.m. on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 59. Other units showed up to assist and a K9 alerted deputies that there was a presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Holton told police he had nothing illegal and consented to a vehicle and personal search.

When he was asked to widen his stance so deputies could search him, two sandwich baggies fell from his pants to the asphalt.

Holton told deputies that the substance was, “two ounces of Molly.”

The two bags contained a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for amphetamines with a combined weight of 58.5 grams or more than two ounces, according to the sheriff’s office.

Holton was taken to jail. He was charged with drug trafficking.