Florida reports 13,147 new coronavirus cases, 121 more resident deaths Thursday

Florida health officials reported 13,147 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and another 121 resident deaths attributed to the virus.
The 13,147 new cases are one shy of the increase reported on Dec. 17, which is the largest single-day jump since mid-July.
The state has now confirmed 1,247,546 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 20,995 resident deaths, according to the health department.
Florida has also reported that at least 300 non-resident deaths have occurred here, and there have been at least 61,100 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus in the state since the start of the outbreak.
Deaths confirmed in the past day include 12 in Miami-Dade County, two in Broward County and 16 in Palm Beach County.
Further concerns are raised by data showing that holiday travel has spiked to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that Floridians 65 and older will be put at the front of the line when COVID-19 vaccines are made available to the general public.
Thursday marked the eighth day in the past nine that the state surpassed 10,000 new cases.
NOTE: Positivity rates from yesterday’s testing have not yet been posted. This story will be updated.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 283,285 (+2,303)
Deaths: 4,108 (+12)
BROWARD
Cases: 130,978 (+1,081)
Deaths: 1,798 (+2)
MONROE
Cases: 4,110 (+27)
Deaths: 33 (unchanged)
PALM BEACH
Cases: 78,852 (+665)
Deaths: 1,858 (+16)
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 78.8 million. There have been more than 1.7 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has passed 18.4 million confirmed cases, with more than 326,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world.
Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:
- Dec. 24: 13,147
- Dec. 23: 11,384
- Dec. 22: 10,434
- Dec. 21: 11,015
- Dec. 20: 8,401
- Dec. 19: 11,682
- Dec. 18: 13,000
- Dec. 17: 13,148
- Dec. 16: 11,541
- Dec. 15: 9,411
- Dec. 14: 8,452
- Dec. 13: 8,958
- Dec. 12: 10,577
- Dec. 11: 11,699
- Dec. 10: 11,335
- Dec. 9: 9,592
- Dec. 8: 7,985
- Dec. 7: 7,711
- Dec. 6: 8,436
- Dec. 5: 10,431
- Dec. 4: 10,177
- Dec. 3: 10,870
- Dec. 2: 9,994
- Dec. 1: 8,847
- Nov. 30: 6,658
- Nov. 29: 7,363
- Nov. 28: 6,277
- Nov. 26 and 27 combined: 17,344
- Nov. 25: 8,376
- Nov. 24: 8,555
- Nov. 23: 6,331
- Nov. 22: 6,586
- Nov. 21: 8,410
- Nov. 20: 9,085
- Nov. 19: 9,085
- Nov. 18: 7,925
- Nov. 17: 7,459
- Nov. 16: 4,663
- Nov. 15: 10,105
- Nov. 14: 4,544
- Nov. 13: 6,933
- Nov. 12: 5,607
- Nov. 11: 5,838
- Nov. 10: 4,353
- Nov. 9: 3,924
- Nov. 8: 6,820
- Nov. 7: 4,452
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
