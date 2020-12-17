COVID-19 cases at Florida schools | Updated list

Despite safety measures, thousands of schools across Florida have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida’s health department has posted its latest list of verified COVID-19 cases among students and staff at primary and secondary schools across the state

The Florida Department of Health releases a weekly report on cases dating back to Sept. 6. The latest — published Wednesday and included at the bottom of this page — shows cases confirmed through Dec. 12.

The report does not specify whether the infected students and faculty have been participating in in-person learning.

Sheridan Hills Christian School in Hollywood had 17 new cases verified by the state last week, including 16 students. That school has had at least 22 cases since early September.

In Miami-Dade, Lubavitch Educational Center had 11 more confirmed cases last week (nine students), raising that school’s total to 70 cases since Sept. 6 (including at least 62 students).

In Monroe County, five new cases apiece were verified at Marathon School, Stanley Switlik Elementary School and The Academy at Ocean Reef.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools maintains its own separate dashboard showing cases among students and employees attending in-person learning.

View and download the state’s latest report on COVID-19 in schools below:

