Last-minute shoppers wait in line at area stores in pandemic-era holiday

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A pandemic didn’t seem to affect the procrastinators waiting in a long line to get into Best Buy in Pembroke Pines. Around 11 a.m. Thursday, the line was moving, but it was wrapped around the building.

Because of the coronavirus and trying to stave off large crowds, retailers kicked off the holiday shopping season early, forgoing the big push for Black Friday and instead keep sales going through the month of December.

But the day before Christmas in South Florida still looks to be a busy shopping day.

Local 10 News caught up with some shoppers who said they did their shopping online, but with items selling out so quickly on websites, they ventured out to find hard-to-get gifts in person.

One last minute shopper told us that everything is practically sold out on line, so she was ready to get in line at Best Buy.

The view from Sky 10 over Sawgrass Malls in Sunrise showed a packed parking lot, the largest outlet shopping destination in the U.S.

Many of the stores are trying to limit how many people are indoors, so shoppers were finding long lines outside of stores as they try to keep capacity down.

Face coverings and social distancing is required.

Some stores are closing early, so it’s advisable to check hours before you head out to do your shopping.