DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Tri-Rail tracks are closed in both directions after a possible collision in Dania Beach.

Tri-Rail officials tell Local 10 News that a pickup truck hauling a boat tried to beat a train at the crossing on Stirling Road at North 29th Avenue.

The train did not hit the truck, officials say, but it may have clipped the boat, forcing the truck into the gate.

No one was hurt.

Until the tracks reopen, Tri-Rail will use buses to get passengers to their destinations.