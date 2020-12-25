Florida Keys fisherman discovers 74 pounds of cocaine floating on water

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. – A fisherman about 15 miles offshore of one of the Florida Keys on Wednesday reeled in an interesting catch — more than a dozen cocaine packages he discovered floating on the water.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that it was around 1:54 p.m. when marine patrol was contacted about the floating packages south of Sugarloaf Key.

U.S. Border Patrol was alerted since the packages were discovered in federal waters and the cocaine was then taken by border patrol.

Sugarloaf Key is about 17 miles north of Key West via U.S. 1.

Enforcement officers stated that the amount of cocaine found was approximately 33.7 kilograms or 74 pounds. The estimated U.S. street value is $850,000.