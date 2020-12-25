Visitors bundle up for cold Christmas in South Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Merry Christmas, South Florida. Santa brought the cold from the North Pole, but that didn’t keep people from heading out to Miami Beach.

Many of them, visitors from other places, bundled up, while we spotted one man taking a dip in the ocean.

A visitor from Las Vegas said the wind was chilly and she almost put on a parka before heading out for a walk on A1A. She wasn’t wearing one.

One family from North Carolina said they have snow at home and they were trying to escape to somewhere warm.

While it’s not a white Christmas, it’s still a cold Christmas for South Florida.

Local 10 Meteorologist Jordan Patrick said to expect temperatures to continue to fall throughout the day Friday. After starting Christmas morning in the mid 60s, temperatures were hovering in the upper 50s to lower 60s throughout the day.

At 3 p.m., Local 10′s Weather Authority recorded temperatures as low as 57 degrees in Boca Raton and the highest in Kendall at 62 degrees. Other temps:

Pompano Beach, 57

Fort Lauderdale, 58

Hialeah, 58

Miami, 58

Pembroke Pines, 59

Homestead, 59

Marathon, 61

Key West, 61

A strong northwest wind will keep the cold air flowing into South Florida.

Expect a chilly Saturday morning when temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s with clear skies. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s.

So when will it warm up? Sunday highs are expected to be in the 70s.

