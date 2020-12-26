Chaotic scene near Miami’s Bayside on Biscayne after gunfire erupts

MIAMI, Fla. – Police found one person and a vehicle hit by bullets and happened upon a chaotic scene at Miami’s Bayside Marketplace on Christmas night after responding to reports of gunshots

Two shootings happened about an hour apart and Miami police are still investigating if the gunfire was related.

It all started around 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 2nd Street in downtown Miami. Cell phone video taken from residents in high-rise condos on the boulevard showed people scattering after hearing the sounds of gunshots.

Detectives told Local 10 that one woman was grazed by a bullet, but refused treatment.

One person was detained at the scene, but their possible involvement is still unclear.

While investigating that shooting, officers then responded to a second shooting about an hour later, just one block south.

Police later detaining a man who had been shot in the leg.

Crime scene detectives returned to the scene just after sunrise, placing at least a dozen evidence markers on the ground. The scene was cleared just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

At this point, investigators have yet to say whether both shootings are related.