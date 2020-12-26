62ºF

Reports: 4 people shot in afternoon drive-by

Ian Margol, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Police lights
Police lights (Pexels stock image)

MIAMI, Fla. – Local 10 News is at the scene of a shooting that sent 4 people to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday afternoon.

Miami Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at Northwest 61st Street and Northwest 13th Avenue.

Local 10 News is working to obtain confirmation that the incident was a drive-by shooting, where someone pulled out a rifle and began firing.

(Local 10 and Local10.com continue to follow this breaking story. Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local 10.com for developments.)

