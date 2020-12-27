Police: Dispute between neighbors in Hollywood leads to 1 person shot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – 1 person was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in a dispute between neighbors, according to police.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5400 block of Taft Street in reference to a shooting, where they found a man injured from being shot, according to Hollywood Police. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital. His condition is not known.

Police said a fight between neighbors led to the shooting and the incident remains under investigation.

(Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for more on this breaking story.)