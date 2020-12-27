73ºF

Local News

Police: Dispute between neighbors in Hollywood leads to 1 person shot

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Hollywood, Broward County, Crime
A city of Hollywood police car.
A city of Hollywood police car. (WPLG)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – 1 person was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in a dispute between neighbors, according to police.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5400 block of Taft Street in reference to a shooting, where they found a man injured from being shot, according to Hollywood Police. He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital. His condition is not known.

Police said a fight between neighbors led to the shooting and the incident remains under investigation.

(Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for more on this breaking story.)

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: