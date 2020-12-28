At least 1 killed in Lauderhill car crash

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Monday morning in Lauderhill.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest 16th Street and North State Road 7.

It appears that two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which struck a covered bus stop in the area.

Lauderhill Police investigating a traffic fatality NW 16th st & NSR7. All northbound traffic is shutdown from NW 12 st. Drivers are asked to use NW 31 ave as an alternate route. @LPDPIO is on scene pic.twitter.com/yE3rrdlv7w — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) December 28, 2020

Lauderhill police confirmed northbound traffic was shut down from Northwest 12th Street. Drivers are asked to use Northwest 31st Avenue as an alternate route for the time being.

Authorities have not confirmed how many people were killed in the collision or the cause of the crash.

