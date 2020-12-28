Cuba to restrict arrival of U.S. travelers, require coronavirus test results

A little girl wearing a face mask amid the new coronavirus pandemic gets her temperature taken at a police checkpoint, at the entrance to the province of Havana, Cuba, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

MIAMI – Cuban aviation authorities were working with airlines to temporarily restrict the arrival of travelers from the United States in an effort to reduce coronavirus infections, the government’s newspaper reported on Monday.

Cuba is also going to start requiring that travelers provide negative RT-PCR test results starting Jan. 10. The limits on travel arrivals, which will be effective starting Jan. 1, also apply to travelers from Mexico, Panama, The Bahamas, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Cuba partially closed international airports after detecting the coronavirus in March and reopened them in November. The U.S. State Department issued a Do Not Travel advisory in August.