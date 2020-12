Miami-Dade police officers search a Chevrolet Suburban after the driver abandons it during a chase on Tuesday in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The driver of a Chevrolet Suburban fled from police officers on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County. The suspect abandoned the gray sports utility vehicle in Miami Gardens and ran, police said.

The police pursuit of the vehicle ended near the intersection of Northwest 179th Street and Northwest 14th Court, near Scott Park.

There is an active perimeter in the area, police said. The suspect struck the officer, but the officer wasn’t injured, police said.

This is a developing story.