Exclusive: Man from North Carolina says he’s lucky to be alive after random shooting

MIAMI, Fla. – Only hours after his young brother was married, a U.S. Marine veteran from North Carolina visiting his hometown of Miami was shot. He doesn’t know why it would happen or who the shooter was targeting.

After he was shot, Ben Williams had his cousin drive him to the hospital and ended up walking in to the ER on his own with a bullet only inches from his heart.

“It was very uncomfortable, but I realized I’m far more blessed than I could have ever imagined,” Williams, now a U.S. Postal worker in North Carolina, said from his hospital bed at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Williams calls himself a people person and says that’s why he spent eight years in the United States Marine Corps and now works as a mail carrier.

He is from Miami, but now lives in North Carolina. He said when his younger brother, Neal, told him he was getting married on Christmas eve, Williams said he dropped everything to make it.

“He made me his best man so, you know, I did whatever I had to do to get down here because there wasn’t going to be no way I wouldn’t be there for my brother.”

It’s what happened the next day on Christmas that landed him in the hospital.

Williams said he and his cousin were picking up his older brother, Danny, near Northwest 8th Avenue and 70th Street.

“I seen the guys, but they looked so normal. I thought the guys were walking across the street.”

As they were standing outside of the pickup truck waiting for Danny to come outside, there was gunfire.

“I just start hearing ‘pew, pew,’ and I was already hit. I had to have been hit with one of the first bullets they shot,” Williams said.

That’s when his military training immediately kicked in. He said he put pressure on the gunshot would to his chest. He also said he realized he wouldn’t make it in time for paramedics to arrive. He told his brother and his cousin to rush him to the hospital. They took him to Ryder Trauma Center in Williams’ blue truck.

“With my military training I didn’t panic, I just reacted. I put my hands on the wound and I was still calling for my cousin just like ‘Hey, get down, we got to move, we got to move.’ "

Now, five days and multiple surgeries later, he said he’s doing much better and feeling very grateful to the people who saved his life.

“I done been a lot of places but over here the compassion, the love these people showed me they made me feel like I was a celebrity.”

Williams is scheduled to be released from the hospital on Thursday, Dec. 31. That’s his 41st birthday.

>A Gofundme page has been set up to help Williams with medical and other expenses.