Firefighters spend hours battling blaze at Opa-locka recycling plant

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Large piles of scrap metal caught fire at an Opa-locka recycling plant, sending heavy plumes of smoke into the sky.

The firefight, which began around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trademark Metals Recycling Plant, stretched well into the evening. Firefighters said because of the metal that is burning, these type of fires take a long time to put out.

23 units were working to extinguish the fire they said is deeply seated in a large mound of metal.

Below the junk pile, the core of the combustion made the fire fight even more challenging.

Crews were forced to use foam trucks, but because of the junk yard’s layout, just accessing the fire acted as a task in itself.

The recycling plant is not new to dealing with fires. Back in January, the same facility dealt with another fire. While crews were able to put out those flames quickly, Tuesday’s fire has proven to be much more difficult.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injures.

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.