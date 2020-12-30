Jackson Health starts public COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Miami Dolphins’ legend Nat Moore, 69, received the first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center for The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at UHeath/Jackson Memorial.

MIAMI – The Jackson Health System started to provide the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday to patients who are seniors ages 65 and older.

Emilio Estefan, 67, and Miami Dolphins’ legend Nat Moore, 69, received the first dose of the vaccine in front of reporters at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center for The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at UHeath/Jackson Memorial.

Emilio Estefan, 67, received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center for The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at UHeath/Jackson Memorial.

The public healthcare system will be receiving 15,000 additional doses of Pfizer’s vaccine that will be administered to seniors, according to Lidia Amoretti, a spokeswoman for Jackson Health System.

The system is also preparing to launch an online platform to allow Miami-Dade County residents who are ages 65 and older to make appointments to receive the vaccine.

Also in Miami-Dade, the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach is providing the vaccine to seniors ages 75 and older. For more information, call 305-674-2312.

This is a developing story.

