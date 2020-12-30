Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in North Lauderdale that left a woman dead Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the 1400 block of South State Road 7.

Investigators say a driver struck the pedestrian as she crossed U.S. 441 and then took off.

The woman was then hit by a second driver who stayed at the scene.

The northbound lanes of State Road 7 were closed for hours as detectives investigated the scene.

They’re now looking for the first driver who struck the victim.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.