Coronavirus: Florida sets record on last day of 2020 reporting 17,192 new cases

Florida health officials reported 17,192 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and 127 more deaths. The previous record for a single day of reporting was 15,300 on July 12.
The state has now confirmed 1,323,315 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 21,673 resident deaths, according to the health department. Non resident deaths are now at 317, bringing the total deaths in Florida to 21,990, getting closer to 22,000 deaths any day.
In Miami-Dade County, with a total of 298,873 cases as of Thursday’s reporting, the county could hit 300,000+ total cases by New Year’s Day.
There have been at least 62,868 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus in Florida since the start of the outbreak.
The statewide positivity rate on Wednesday was 11.57%.
Deaths reported since yesterday include 19 in Miami-Dade County, 7 in Broward County and 14 in Palm Beach County.
The focus of attention, although with the spotlight still squarely shining on coronavirus cases, has shifted to the vaccine in Florida. In Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach a new phase in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began in South Florida with long lines waiting for those meeting eligibility requirements. Systems were overloaded with requests. Broward Health, reported it couldn’t take any new appointments until February since they had reached capacity.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 298,873 (+2,973)
Deaths: 4,188 (+19)
Yesterday’s positivity: 9.92%
BROWARD
Cases: 137,610 (+1,572)
Deaths: 1,847 (+7)
Yesterday’s positivity: 9.8%
MONROE
Cases: 4,226 (+29)
Deaths: 35 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 8.25%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 82,890(+991)
Deaths: 1,895 (+14)
Yesterday’s positivity: 9.90%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported is more than 83 million. There have been more than 1.8 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States has reported 19.8 million confirmed cases and has had more than 344,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest totals in the world.
Florida’s daily new cases reported have trended as follows:
- Dec. 31: 17,192
- Dec. 30: 13,871
- Dec. 29: 12,075
- Dec. 28: 8,198
- Dec. 27: 7,391
- Dec. 25 and 26 combined: 17,042
- Dec. 24: 13,147
- Dec. 23: 11,384
- Dec. 22: 10,434
- Dec. 21: 11,015
- Dec. 20: 8,401
- Dec. 19: 11,682
- Dec. 18: 13,000
- Dec. 17: 13,148
- Dec. 16: 11,541
- Dec. 15: 9,411
- Dec. 14: 8,452
- Dec. 13: 8,958
- Dec. 12: 10,577
- Dec. 11: 11,699
- Dec. 10: 11,335
- Dec. 9: 9,592
- Dec. 8: 7,985
- Dec. 7: 7,711
- Dec. 6: 8,436
- Dec. 5: 10,431
- Dec. 4: 10,177
- Dec. 3: 10,870
- Dec. 2: 9,994
- Dec. 1: 8,847
- Nov. 30: 6,658
- Nov. 29: 7,363
- Nov. 28: 6,277
- Nov. 26 and 27 combined: 17,344
- Nov. 25: 8,376
- Nov. 24: 8,555
- Nov. 23: 6,331
- Nov. 22: 6,586
- Nov. 21: 8,410
- Nov. 20: 9,085
- Nov. 19: 9,085
- Nov. 18: 7,925
- Nov. 17: 7,459
- Nov. 16: 4,663
- Nov. 15: 10,105
- Nov. 14: 4,544
- Nov. 13: 6,933
- Nov. 12: 5,607
- Nov. 11: 5,838
- Nov. 10: 4,353
- Nov. 9: 3,924
- Nov. 8: 6,820
- Nov. 7: 4,452
- Nov. 6: 5,245
- Nov. 5: 6,257
- Nov. 4: 4,423
- Nov. 3: 4,637
- Nov. 2: 4,651
- Nov. 1: 4,865
- Oct. 31: 2,331
- Oct. 30: 5,592
- Oct. 29: 4,198
- Oct. 28: 4,115
- Oct. 27: 4,298
- Oct. 26: 3,377
- Oct. 25: 2,385
- Oct. 24: 4,471
- Oct. 23: 3,689
- Oct. 22: 5,557
- Oct. 21: 2,145
- Oct. 20: 3,662
- Oct. 19: 1,707
- Oct. 18: 2,539
- Oct. 17: 4,044
- Oct. 16: 3,449
- Oct. 15: 3,356
- Oct. 14: 2,883
- Oct. 13: 2,725
- Oct. 12: 1,533
- Oct. 11: 5,570* (includes a data backlog)
- Oct. 10: State provided no updated information
- Oct. 9: 2,908
- Oct. 8: 3,306
- Oct. 7: 2,582
- Oct. 6: 2,251
- Oct. 5: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
