Pick-up truck plunges into canal near Dolphin Mall in Miami-Dade

Officers blocked Northwest 12th Street after a car plunged into a canal on Wednesday night near Dolphin Mall.

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Police officers jumped into a canal to search for survivors after a pick-up truck plunged into the murky water on Wednesday night in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police officers were in the area of Northwest 12th Street and the Florida Turnpike when they saw the pick-up truck, according to Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police officers were searching for survivors after a car plunged into a canal on Wednesday near Dolphin Mall. (Photo by Maurice Moran/Local 10 News)

The officers pulled out one man and were searching for others. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the man to a nearby hospital, Cowart said.

Sweetwater Police Department officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers also responded to the area just outside of the Dolphin Mall.

Officers closed Northwest 12th Street near Dolphin Mall on Tuesday in Sweetwater. (Photo by Maurice Moran/Local 10 News)

Traffic alert

Officers closed the Turnpike’s Exit to Northwest 12th Street, where they diverted westbound traffic at 114th Avenue and eastbound traffic at Northwest 121st Avenue.

This is a developing story. Local 10′s Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.