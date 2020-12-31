77ºF

Maria Elvira Salazar to miss swearing-in ceremony after testing positive for coronavirus

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Congresswoman-elect Maria Elvira Salazar, 59, announced Dec. 31 that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Congresswoman-elect Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Florida, announced Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be missing the congressional swearing-in ceremony that is scheduled for Sunday in Washington, D.C.

According to a news release from her office, Salazar, 59, was admitted to Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables on Dec. 23 with heart arrhythmia and then tested positive for the virus.

She has since been released from the hospital and is self-isolating at home for at least 14 days while she recovers.

“I am incredibly thankful to the tireless front-line medical workers in our community, who help so many people combatting the COVID-19 pandemic,” Salazar said in a statement. “I am in quarantine at home and getting better each day. I look forward to hitting the ground running for my community once it is medically permissible.”

