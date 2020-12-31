Maria Elvira Salazar to miss swearing-in ceremony after testing positive for coronavirus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Congresswoman-elect Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Florida, announced Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be missing the congressional swearing-in ceremony that is scheduled for Sunday in Washington, D.C.

According to a news release from her office, Salazar, 59, was admitted to Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables on Dec. 23 with heart arrhythmia and then tested positive for the virus.

I hope that you can forgive me as I have been unable to communicate through social media, but I was diagnosed with COVID-19.



I am in quarantine at home & getting better each day. I look forward to hitting the ground running for my community, once it is medically permissible: pic.twitter.com/BHL64vbMrU — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) December 31, 2020

She has since been released from the hospital and is self-isolating at home for at least 14 days while she recovers.

“I am incredibly thankful to the tireless front-line medical workers in our community, who help so many people combatting the COVID-19 pandemic,” Salazar said in a statement. “I am in quarantine at home and getting better each day. I look forward to hitting the ground running for my community once it is medically permissible.”