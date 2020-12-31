South Florida brewing company gets national recognition; ends year with 9 awards

MIAMI – Veza Sur Brewing Co. in Miami has much to celebrate as the South Florida business closes the year with nine prestigious awards.

The Wynwood brewery received two awards from the internationally-renowned Brussels Beer Challenge competition and seven from the esteemed U.S. market competition, USA Beer Ratings.

Some of their craft beers they were recognized for include their La Curita Imperial Stout, which is a 10.2% ABV stout brewed with molasses and dark malts that is aged for 10 months in bourbon barrels and finished off with Madagascar vanilla beans.

The brewery also won a silver medal for its Tiki Tiki Coconut Rum Porter, which is aged in Caribbean rum barrels for a year and conditioned on freshly toasted coconut.

“We are honored to have our brews recognized internationally and proud that our barrel-aged beers from Miami are considered to be among the top in the world,” said Rhett Dougherty, Head Brewer of Veza Sur Brewing Co. “We take great pride in our beers, and our team works hard to ensure that the quality and consistency continue to surprise our beer-loving familia.”

If you’re a beer lover who hasn’t tested out Veza Sur yet, you’re in luck. The brewery is still offering holiday packs of its award-winning beers, where customers can mix and match two of their favorite brews for $30.

Below is a list of the holiday packages available for pickup or delivery.

· La Curita Imperial Stout (ABV 10.2%) - 2020 Brussels Beer Challenge winner

o A tasty stout brewed with molasses and dark malts, aged for 10 months in bourbon barrels and finished off with Madagascar vanilla beans.

· La Botanica Flemish Red Ale (ABV 8.1%) - 2020 USA Beer Ratings winner

o A sophisticated, slightly tart brew, aged in Cabernet Sauvignon barrels that lend deep character of oak and grape.

· Selva Negra (ABV 10.8%)

o A sweet cherry chocolate stout with balanced flavors, brewed with molasses and aged in bourbon barrels.