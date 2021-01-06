Woman killed, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – One person was killed and three others were injured after an SUV crashed Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 in Miramar.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Miramar Parkway.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred shortly before 1:45 a.m.

Troopers said the white SUV was heading south when the driver lost control of the vehicle, swerved to the right and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder.

The SUV then veered to the left, traveled across all southbound lanes and entered the paved median and collided with the concrete barrier wall.

Troopers said a 60-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she died.

A 30-year-old woman who was driving the SUV suffered serious injuries in the crash, and a 30-year-old man and an 8-year-old boy who were riding in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

According to the FHP, none of the people inside the SUV were wearing seatbelts.

All southbound lanes were closed after the accident, but have since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the victim’s family during their time of need. According to the fundraising website, the driver fell asleep behind the wheel while the family was driving home from Fort Myers.