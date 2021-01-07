Miami police searching for beauty shop bandits

MIAMI, Fla. – A Christmas Day theft is caught on camera and Miami police are hoping to identify the pair responsible for taking items from a beauty supply store.

The beauty shop bandits entered the store around 9 a.m.

Video from the shop, located at 7726 N.E. 2nd Ave., shows the men walking down several aisles and then grabbing packages of hair from the store’s shelves.

Soon after, they are seen on surveillance running out of the store with the stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.