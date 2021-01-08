FBI releases video of North Miami Beach Brink’s robbery, photo of getaway car

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A truck messenger driving a Brink’s armored vehicle was robbed in North Miami Beach just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Sky 10 was over the scene of the armored truck and a heavy police presence in the area at 147th and Biscayne Boulevard at a Wells Fargo Bank.

The FBI gave Local 10 News video showing the truck messenger who was loading an ATM and the man who approached him. According to the FBI, the messenger shot several times at the robber, but the man still managed to get away with thousands of dollars.

The @FBIMiamiFL just gave us this video of a truck messenger getting robbed in North Miami Beach today. The robber got away with thousands of dollars, even after the Brinks employee fired multiple shots at him.

The person got away in a blue Honda Civic with a Florida license plate of PZZK67.