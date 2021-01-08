63ºF

FBI releases video of North Miami Beach Brink’s robbery, photo of getaway car

Ian Margol, Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A truck messenger driving a Brink’s armored vehicle was robbed in North Miami Beach just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Sky 10 was over the scene of the armored truck and a heavy police presence in the area at 147th and Biscayne Boulevard at a Wells Fargo Bank.

The FBI gave Local 10 News video showing the truck messenger who was loading an ATM and the man who approached him. According to the FBI, the messenger shot several times at the robber, but the man still managed to get away with thousands of dollars.

The person got away in a blue Honda Civic with a Florida license plate of PZZK67.

The getaway car at the Wells Fargo Bank robbery on Jan. 8 in North Miami Beach.
The getaway car at the Wells Fargo Bank robbery on Jan. 8 in North Miami Beach. (WPLG)

