Annual MLK Day Parade will be shown Monday on Local10.com

MIAMI, Fla. – The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Liberty City looked a little different this year because of the pandemic, but it was still the spirited and colorful event that’s been going on for 44 years.

The parade happened on Friday, but you will only be able to watch it online and on television on Local 10 and Local10.com. If you want to tune in, we’ll be airing it Monday at 1 p.m. on Local10.com.

During the live event on Friday, there weren’t the usual crowds along the side of the street cheering the colorful floats and spirited dancers on, but there was still plenty of energy.

Lead organizer Candyce Hanes said it was especially important this year to carry on the tradition.

“First of all, it’s creativity over everything else and is a way to bring a little bit of normal into our new normal,” she said.