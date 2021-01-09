Armed dirt bike rider arrested in South Beach, police say

Officers arrested a man who had been riding a dirt bike on Friday in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 31-year-old man after a chase on Friday night in Miami Beach.

While police officers were chasing him, Justin Smith abandoned a blue dirt bike in the middle of the street and took off running, police said.

Officers said a man abandoned a dirt bike in the middle of the street during a Friday night chase in Miami Beach. (Courtesy of the Miami Beach Police Department)

Officers followed and caught up to Smith near the intersection of 16th Street and Collins Avenue. They searched him and found he was armed with a gun.

A man police officers were chasing on Friday night was armed with this gun in South Beach, police said. (Courtesy of the Miami Beach Police Department)

“Our cops did a great and careful job in this apprehension so as to protect each other and the public,” Assistant Chief Paul Acosta wrote on Twitter.

Riding dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in public roads is illegal in Florida.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.