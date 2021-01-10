Temporary COVID-19 vaccination site administered 500 shots Sunday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A South Florida church is working with local leaders to help speed up the process of providing the COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens.

On Sunday, the Koinonia Worship Center in Pembroke Park, was one of dozens of churches across the state that was been identified for a pilot partnership between the Florida Department of Health and places of worship.

One of the pastors at the event told Local 10 News’ Trent Kelly that a total of 500 vaccinations were expected to be administered on Sunday.

Members of the Florida Division of Emergency Management were on site, helping to set up the area where the shots will be administered. The site was run in conjunction with state Senator Shevrin Jones’ office.

They said this is part of coordinated effort to boost the number of vaccinations being given out, especially among members in minority communities.

All 500 spots were locked up well before the event and all recipients of the vaccine were over the age of 65.

More events are expected to be planned.