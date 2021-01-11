Broward teachers return to classroom Monday amid COVID-19 concerns

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County teachers who have been working from home during the pandemic will return to the physical classroom on Monday morning, only days after the Broward Teachers Union filed a lawsuit. The suit was filed by the BTU when the school district announced it would no longer accommodate 1,700 teachers who were working from home because of underlying conditions or concerns about exposure to COVID-19.

The president of the Broward Teachers Union, Anna Fusco, has said that the urgency is for the most vulnerable, some with underlying illnesses, who are concerned if they go back to the classroom that they may contract COVID19 and could possibly get gravely sick or die.

(See the lawsuit filed by BTU below.)

Broward School District Superintendent Robert Runcie said the district expects a 50 percent increase in students returning to the classroom. He is urging parents who have children with failing grades or truancy issues to return them to school.

“Remote learning is working for some students but for far too many it is not working at all,” Runcie said Friday.

In a news conference last week, Runcie said he would make an exception for 600 teachers to continue working from home and may add more where he’s able.

“As of this morning, our schools have granted over 600 remote work assignments based on operational needs,” Runcie said Friday.

The teachers’ union believes not extending these work-from-home accommodations is a violation of an agreement with the district that expires at the end of the school year.

Fusco said the fear is what could happen as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“I don’t believe the everyday operation of every school needs 100 percent of teachers on campus,” Fusco said.