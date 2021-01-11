Miami-Dade launching limited COVID-19 vaccine sign-up Monday at 2 p.m.

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade County will release a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m., the county announced Sunday. Appointments will only be available through a scheduling tool at miamidade.gov/vaccine, and are only for seniors age 65 and older, according to state vaccine guidelines.

Demand for vaccines is currently much greater than existing supply, and Miami-Dade County’s mayor said that vaccines are being made available to the community as fast as new supplies are received.

“Our County is working hard alongside hospitals, cities, and the state to distribute vaccines as fast as we receive them, to protect our community and keep our economy moving forward,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The website is also available in Spanish at miamidade.gov/vacuna and in Haitian Creole at miamidade.gov/vaksen.

Meanwhile, the Hard Rock Stadium testing site will have limited hours for vaccinations on Monday. It will only be open from 9 a.m. to noon and anyone showing up must have an appointment.

Gates will close at 11:30 a.m. and they are asking that those with an appointment not show up earlier than 30 minutes before their scheduled appointment.

Afternoon tested is suspended because of a game being played Monday at the stadium.

