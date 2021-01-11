Officials at Miami International Airport to announce initiative against human trafficking

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Monday marks National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and officials from Miami-Dade County, along with federal officials, are speaking at Miami International Airport on Monday to announce that the airport will be joining the Blue Lightning Initiative against human trafficking.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The initiative was designed to raise awareness against human trafficking by training and educating frontline airport workers.

The online training will be mandatory for all new employees of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department and will also be available to all 1,400 current employees.

New employees will have 180 days from their start date to complete the training.

According to a news release, the Blue Lightning Initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Miami International Airport is the first airport in Florida to join the initiative.