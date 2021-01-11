Restaurants in Southland Mall and Sawgrass Mills ordered shut

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Restaurant kitchens in the Southland Mall and Sawgrass Mills were among the eight places ordered shut by state inspectors last week.

Kelly’s Cajun was ordered shut for the third time.

Employees at Yeung’s Lotus Express were still serving chicken even after a “stop sale” was issued on that chicken.

Rodent issues were found inside Tyler Family Restaurant in North Miami and JRM Caribbean in Fort Lauderdale.

China Buffet in Hialeah was also ordered shut for the third time due to a roach issue.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***KELLY’S CAJUN GRILL

SOUTHLAND MALL

20505 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

CUTLER BAY

ORDERED SHUT 1/6/21

31 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 4/19/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/17/20

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 30+ live roaches inside reach in freezer in disrepair and between gaskets.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 7 dead roaches in multiple locations including inside kitchen reach in cooler, and at the back service door, also at mall service hall.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed Raw fish fillet (68°F - Cold Holding) for more than 4 hours according to operator.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles.”

“Water treatment device has not been inspected or serviced according to manufacturer’s instructions. Observed no proof of water filter at ice machine was replaced within a year. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Observed at kitchen area, preparation unit.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area. Observed wall soiled.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Observed license expired 10/2020. **Repeat Violation*.”

***TYLER FAMILY RESTAURANT

12302 NW 7TH AVENUE

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 1/7/21

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20+ rodent droppings on the shelf in dry storage room where they store rice, salt, corn flour and beans.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 6 live roaches in dry storage room by kitchen area. Where they store rice, salt, corn flour and bean.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Expired on 10/1/2020.”

“Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed food debris inside oven **Repeat Violation**.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area, and grease around kitchen door.”

***YEUNG’S LOTUS EXPRESS

SOUTHLAND MALL

20505 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

CUTLER BAY

ORDERED SHUT 1/8/21

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Operator continued to use food after notification by inspector that food is unsafe for human consumption.”

“Operator failed to comply with a Stop Sale Notice. Food for which Stop Sale Notice issued continues to be prepared for service/served to the public. Observed operator cooking raw chicken under a stop sale order and placing it in a hot holding unit to serve the customers.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed the following food products out of temperature control stored inside the walk in cooler: diced ham (55°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (55°F - Cold Holding); cooked noodles (55°F - Cold Holding); Pork (55°F); shell eggs (55°F - Cold Holding); raw ground beef (55°F - Cold Holding); cooked honey chicken (55°F - Cold Holding) Walk-in cooler ambient room temperature at 55°F using my calibrated thermometer.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed the following food products out of temperature control stored inside the walk in cooler: diced ham (55°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (55°F - Cold Holding); cooked noodles (55°F - Cold Holding); Pork (55°F); shell eggs (55°F - Cold Holding); raw ground beef (55°F - Cold Holding); cooked honey chicken (55°F - Cold Holding) Walk-in cooler ambient room temperature at 55°F using my calibrated thermometer.”

“Inadequate number/capacity of cold holding units to maintain time/temperature control for safety food at proper temperatures. Observed at the time of inspection the walking cooler ambient temperature at 55°F or higher since the previous day and another small vertical reach in freezer at full capacity. Observed no other cold holding unit on premises available or capable of storing the amount of food currently stored in the walk in cooler.”

***CHINA BUFFET

18690 NW 67TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT1/6/21

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/20/18

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/2018

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach inside hand washing sink, 20+ live roaches underneath of preparation table located at the hibachi station.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed one dead roach inside unused reach in cooler.”

“Dish machine not washing/rinsing properly. Must wash, rinse and sanitize all dishware, equipment and utensils in three-compartment sink until dish machine is functioning properly. Observed dishwasher machine out of order. Operator set up the 3 compartment sink with chlorine sanitation solutions at 100 ppm.”

***SUSHIGAMI

SAWGRASS MILLS

12801 WEST SUNRISE BLVD

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 1/7/21

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach running on outside of flour containers in rear kitchen. Observed 2 more live roaches on bottom of oil container run to rest of kitchen. Observed 2 roaches crawling around mop sink in rear kitchen. Observed 1 roach crawling on oil container in rear kitchen. Observed 1 roach crawling on dishes and 1 roach crawling in garbage can underneath fryer in rear kitchen. Observed 2 roaches inside dish machine water well in rear kitchen. Operator was able to kill 1 roach by flour and sanitize area. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Observed raw salmon stored above ready to eat crab in drawer. Operator removed and stored salmon below crab.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food held using time as a public health control marked with a time that exceeds the 4-hour limit. See stop sale. Observed approximately 12 quarts total of sushi rice in rear kitchen and at front kitchen. Per operator sushi rice was made yesterday evening and stored at room temperature in back kitchen overnight. Time procedure lists sushi rice on time. Issued stop sale to time exceeded. 2) Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. Observed sushi (California roll and California roll with chicken) and sushi rice on time as a Public Health Control with time not tracked. Per operator items are observed were made at 11 am. Operator added items to chart and tracked per listed procedure.”

“Ice scoop handle in contact with ice. Observed ice scoop handle in ice at ice machine in front area. Operator removed and stored with handle above ice.”

***LAKAY MAMA RESTAURANT

5572 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 1/6/21

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 11/5/20

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Main kitchen at 3 compartment sink wall- observed 5 live roaches crawling on wall. Female restroom- observed 4 live roaches on floor. Dry storage room 1- observed 6 live roaches crawling on the floor where bags of rice and food being stored also crawling on cans of tomato paste. Dry storage room 2- observed 5 live roaches crawling on floor and on cases of drinking beverages. Main kitchen Rear exit hallway- observed 3 live roaches crawling on the floor. **Repeat Violation*.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Main kitchen at 3 compartment sink - observed approximately 15 dead roaches on floor. Females restroom-observed approximately 6 dead roaches on floor. Dry storage room 1- observed approximately 10 dead roaches inside cases of tomato paste and on floor. Dry storage room 2- observed approximately 15 dead roaches on floor. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification. **Repeat Violation**.”

***JRM CARIBBEAN CUISINE

1519 NE 4TH AVENUE

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 1/4/21

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 80 rodent droppings observed in dry storage room in bay adjacent to food prep kitchen under shelf and around hole in corner of wall. Storage room contains rice, bottled drinks, cleaning items, to-go containers and fresh tomatoes. Operator began cleaning/sanitizing area during inspection.”

“Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed a dead roach under shelving in dry storage. Operator began cleaning/sanitizing area during inspection.”

“Observed spliced electrical wires next to television in dining room. Inspector will send inspection report to Fire Marshall for review.”

***CHINA BOWL

2863 WEST SUNRISE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 1/4/21

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. About 20 live small flying insects landing on clean utensils stored above 3 compartment sink in kitchen About 10 live small flying insects landing on to go boxes in kitchen. About 7 live small flying insects flying in kitchen above flip top in kitchen. 1 live fly flying in kitchen.”

“Food stored on floor. -Observed a container with cooked rice stored on kitchen floor across fryer. -Observed 2 oil containers stored on kitchen floor under preparation sink in kitchen. -observed a bag of cabbage stored on kitchen floor. Operator moved all items to a shelf.”

“Establishment operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.”

“Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. On shelf above preparation sink where sauces are stored.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”