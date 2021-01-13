Causes of sudden vision loss or vision changes

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Sudden vision loss in one or both eyes, as well as other vision changes, can happen without warning.

Optometrist Dr. Amanda Nanasy with The Eye Center of Pembroke Pines said it’s not uncommon to hear her clients express concern about what appear to be flashes of light in the corner of the eye and other abnormalities.

“A lot of times we’ll hear patients complain about floating spots. They’ll say ‘I see a bug floating across my vision. Often times it’s just due to the gel inside of the eye and it’s just part of normal changes,” she said.

Some patients also complain of sudden vision loss in one or both eyes.

“Sometimes patients have ocular migraines or an aura that comes before a regular migraine where they might see weird symptoms, weird signs and they’ll come in and say ‘I’m seeing a rainbow or zig zag or a patch missing out of their vision,” Nanasy said.

While sudden vision changes may be transient Nanasy said it’s important to see your eye specialist for a comprehensive exam which would include dilation to check for potentially serious problems.

Also in today’s health news, a new study finds that more than half of people using cannabis for pain experience multiple withdrawal symptoms between uses.

The University of Michigan study found 10% of patients involved in the research reported negative changes in sleep, mood, energy and appetite over a two year period of investigation.

Researchers say the symptoms come from the brain and body’s reaction to the absence of cannabis in their system and can lead to serious issues including cannibis use disorder.