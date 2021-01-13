Local law enforcement on alert as armed protests planned ahead of inauguration

MIAMI – Security efforts are being ramped up in the nation’s capital and across the country amid new threats of armed protests.

The FBI is also calling on local law enforcement to be on alert.

“You think those kinds of things aren’t possible in the United States and it shows you that we are in fact vulnerable and those things can happen here,” Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said.

Local leaders are preparing for warnings of more violence after the FBI sent out a message stating that armed protests are being planned at all state capitols.

Intelligence is pointing to an armed group calling for the “storming” of government buildings and courthouses if President Donald Trump is removed from office before Jan. 20.

The FBI said the group is also planning attacks in Washington, D.C., on the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“I truly believe that there’s not going to be a swearing in on Jan 20,” Trump activist Willy Guardiola said.

Guardiola, who lives in South Florida, is predicting something will happen over the next several days to prevent Biden from taking office.

“I think it has to do with the military,” he said.

Guardiola helped organize five buses to travel to Washington, D.C., for Trump’s rally last week.

But said he did not go to the Capitol building and condemns the deadly violence that unfolded.

State leaders across the country are now preparing for further demonstrations of violence.

“If there is any type of disorder, we will have the reinforcements there,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.