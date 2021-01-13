Victim dropped off at hospital after Lauderhill shooting, carjacking, police say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A wild scene in Lauderhill that started with a shootout, then led to a carjacking Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., residents along Northwest 16th Street told Local 10 News that they heard shots fired. According to Lauderhill police, 2 men were in involved in a shootout with another vehicle in the 5300 block of Northwest 16th Street when one man was shot.

As the shooting victim and another man attempted to flee the scene, the driver crashed the vehicle. That’s when police said the driver jumped out and carjacked a driver of a van.

Police said the driver and victim were in the van with the victim being dropped off at Florida Medical Center.

The driver took off, ditched the van and ran off.

The person who was shot was airlifted from Florida Medical Center to Broward Health.

Lauderhill Police Lieutenant Michael Santiago said that person “is currently cooperating with police.”

Officers were unable to locate the carjacking suspect despite setting up a perimeter in the area.