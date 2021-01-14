Court officer shot outside Walmart in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An officer with the U.S. Marshals State District Appeals Court was shot Thursday before noon when someone tried to enter his truck outside a Walmart in Florida City, police say.

Florida City Police say the officer, 38-year-old Timothy Hunsberger, parked his black Ford F-150 on the store’s east-side access road to eat lunch when a man he didn’t know tried to open the driver’s side door of the truck.

Hunsberger pulled his gun, and in a struggle with the unknown subject, Hunsberger was shot in his upper left shoulder.

Hunsberger was airlifted from the store at 33501 S. Dixie Highway to Jackson South Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, authorities say.

Police say the suspect remains on the loose.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Florida City Police.

