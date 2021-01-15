Distracted driver runs over officer while texting in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A distracted Uber driver who was texting ran over a police officer on Thursday evening in South Beach, police said.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, the officer was working on a narcotics-related investigation near the intersection of Collins Avenue and 14th Street.

The injured police officer was in stable condition and was expected to recover at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, police said.

Police officers issued the driver citations for texting while driving, failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, and a violation of Florida’s move over law for emergency vehicles.