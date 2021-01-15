Girl Scouts adapt to coronavirus pandemic with Grubhub, porch drop-offs

MIAMI – Girl Scouts’ cookie season will be a bit different this year. Some Girl Scout troops are opting to skip the storefront booths to limit their interactions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The girls are harnessing technology and creativity. They are working on online cookie sales, socially distanced porch drop-offs, or delivering via Grubhub.

For Chelsea Wilkerson, the chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, it is an opportunity for the girls to learn some relevant entrepreneurial skills.

“If you want to start businesses right now, that’s how they are starting them, and it’s all online,” Wilkerson said.

With the use of Grubhub, the girls are learning about inventory control and delivery management. Consumers win too. To kick off the collaboration, Grubhub is offering free delivery on Girl Scout cookie orders through Feb. 14 with a minimum purchase of $15.

“We are trying our best to do what we can to help people, you know, social distancing and everything,” Girl Scout Gabrielle Gay said. “It is a little bit different but I am excited to try something new.”

In Girl Scouts, there is the G.I.R.L. motto. The “G” is for Go Getter, the “I” is for an innovator, the “R” is for risk-taker, and the “L” is for leader. Wilkerson said this year there is plenty of opportunity for “I.”

For more information about how the Girl Scouts are kicking off the cookie season during the coronavirus pandemic, visit this page. For information about where to find Girl Scouts cookies near you, visit this page.