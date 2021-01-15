Police seek answers about young man’s killing in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was fatally shot last week in Palmetto Bay.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Jan. 6 in the area of Southwest 92nd Avenue and 176th Street.

The victim, Aaron Nelson Swerdloff, was shot outside a home and his family is still desperate for information about who killed their son.

According to his family, the home where the shooting occurred belongs to a family whom Swerdloff had been friends with for most of his life.

Somehow, only moments after he got to the house, he was shot either in the driveway or in the garage. He was hit in the leg.

Relatives said Swerdloff was a certified firefighter and EMT just like his father and his grandfather, who both had retired from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, so he knew he was hurt badly.

According to police, he was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Medical Center with serious injuries. His family said the bullet had hit his femoral artery.

And while he survived surgery, his father said he didn’t make it long in the Intensive Care Unit.

“That’s a call that any parent probably has fears about some nights with their kid, and if they’re wild and crazy or they’re going on a trip or they’re whatever, it may be they have their new car, and unfortunately, we got that call that no parent can bear,” Aaron’s father, Jack Swerdloff, said.

According to the family, no bullet or shell casing was ever found and no one in the house saw what happened.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Z. Khan at 305-471-2400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.