Security increases amid extremists’ discontent with Trump impeachment, Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence spoke to members of the National Guard on Thursday evening outside of the U.S. Capitol.

Pence said he was grateful for their service and wished them a safe inauguration day on Jan. 20th.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Pence’s walk in the National Mall was hours after the FBI warned him during a FEMA meeting about an “extensive amount of concerning online chatter,” and after U.S. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson committed 21,000 troops to the security of Washington, D.C.

“Our posture is aggressive, and it’s going to stay that way through the inauguration,” FBI Director Chris Wray said during his meeting with Pence.

Vice President Mike Pence listens during a briefing about the upcoming presidential inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Federal authorities were also reviewing plans to keep President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and members of Congress safe amid extremists’ threats.

Some Washington D.C. hotels closed and Airbnb suspended operations in the area. The FBI also warned local law enforcement agencies about plans for armed protests in cities around the country.

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.