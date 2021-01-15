Small plane makes hard landing in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A small plane made a hard landing Friday morning at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 11:40 a.m. as the plane could be seen in a grassy area.

A group of police officers were nearby.

According to a spokesman from the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Sting S4 landed in a field at the end of Runway 28 at North Perry Airport at 11 a.m.

He said the pilot was the only person on board the plane.

It’s unclear whether the pilot was injured or what led to the hard landing.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.