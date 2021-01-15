Threats over face masks on flight could result on penalty of up to $35K

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Airline passengers who are upset over the mandated use of face masks and who disrupt a flight with threatening behavior could face a civil penalty of up to $35,000.

Airlines are getting strict and the Federal Aviation Administration is also getting tougher on unruly passengers who refuse to wear a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

No more warnings. First strike and you are out. FAA officials said unruly passengers’ behavior is dangerous because it distracts crew members from their other safety functions.

The FAA’s zero tolerance policy will be in effect through the end of March.

