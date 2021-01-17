Boat catches fire after fueling at marina in Fort Lauderdale, FLFR says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dark smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the Bahia Mar Marina on Sunday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a 28-foot cabin cruiser had just completed fueling at the marina when flames erupted. Fire rescue was called to the blaze at 801 Seabreeze Boulevard around 10:43 a.m.

Two people and two dogs were on board, but fire rescue said no one was injured.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

(See more video from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)