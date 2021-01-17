Miami Beach police stop ATV, dirt bike riders on MacArthur Causeway, 4 people in custody

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police closed MacArthur Causeway in both directions Saturday night after they followed a group of riders on ATVs and dirt bikes.

When they tried to stop the riders, 2 abandoned their vehicles and fled, according to police. They believed one of the men was armed.

Around 9:20 p.m., police said the causeway was reopened to traffic and that they had four subjects in custody. They had also seized a total of six dirt bikes and ATVs.

Law enforcement in South Florida said they were on high alert to prevent dangerous actions of reckless riders, part of the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” movement. In past years, Martin Luther King Jr. weekend has become a hazard on the roads for drivers because of dirt bike and ATV riders who box in vehicles on local roadways, ride at high rates of speed and perform wheelies and stunts.

Just before 8 p.m., Miami Beach police reported they were searching for someone with a gun who fled from officers and they had closed the causeway in both directions.

MB Police did not confirm if any of the subjects taken into custody were armed or if it they had arrested anyone who had fled the scene.

