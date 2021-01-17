Police: 2 shooting victims transported, 3rd walks into hospital with gunshot wound

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami police are investigating what led to a triple shooting.

Police said they were called to the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 55th Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, where they found two shooting victims.

The injured were transported to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center. Police said a third person walked into Jackson Memorial Hospital and the man was connected to the same incident.

Police said the investigation is continuing and there was no word on the victims’ ages or their conditions.