Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow to combined $1.58B

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Powerball jackpot rolled over again Saturday night when there was no grand prize winner. Now it is at $730 million. And since no one picked all the winning numbers in Mega Millions on Friday night, that’s up to a whopping $850 million.

You may have won something Saturday night: Here are the Powerball numbers, so check that ticket anyway: 14-20,-39-65,-67, and a Powerball of 2.

The next Powerball numbers will be drawn Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The Mega Millions prize, $850 million, is the second largest prize in game history. 8 people did win $1 million, however, after picking 5 numbers.

One of those winners was in Florida, two were from New Jersey, and the rest of the millionaires were in California, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Odds of picking all numbers in the Powerball are 1 in 292 million. According to lottery officials, however, about about one in every 25 plays will win something, even if it is $4.

The last big Powerball jackpot was in March of 2019 when $768.4 million was won in Wisconsin.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302 million and those folks that took home $1 million by matching five numbers? Their chances were 1 in 12.6 million. Winning any prize in Mega Millions, according to lottery officials, is 1 in 24.

Powerball was introduced in January of 2009 with an estimated $105 million jackpot, while Mega Millions had its first drawing on May 17, 2013, with the win estimated at $190 million.