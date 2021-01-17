Trump supporters gather at Miami’s Freedom Tower

MIAMI, Fla. – Protesters in front of the Freedom Tower said this was their 208th event supporting President Donald J. Trump in the last five years.

About a dozen people gathered at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 6th Street Saturday.

They were marching with Make America Great Again flags, one flag that said Socialism Sucks and had posters of the president.

The rally was a peaceful protest.

On Wednesday, Trump is expected to leave Washington, D.C. at 8 a.m. and, in breaking with another presidential tradition, will not greet the incoming president at the White House.